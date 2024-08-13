Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 3:20PM MDT until August 13 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 320 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roberts, or 14

miles west of Rigby, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Lorenzo, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville,

Archer, Egin, Plano, Sage Junction, Osgood, Thornton, southern Saint

Anthony Sand Dunes, and Heise.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Pocatello.