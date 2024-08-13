Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 3:20PM MDT until August 13 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:40 PM
Published 3:20 PM

At 320 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roberts, or 14
miles west of Rigby, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Rigby, Lorenzo, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville,
Archer, Egin, Plano, Sage Junction, Osgood, Thornton, southern Saint
Anthony Sand Dunes, and Heise.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Pocatello.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content