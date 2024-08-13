Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 13 at 3:31PM MDT until August 13 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 330 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Holbrook Summit, or 10 miles north of Snowville, moving northeast

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Holbrook Summit and Holbrook.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.