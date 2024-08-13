Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 11:47AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1144 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Elba, or 9 miles southwest of Malta, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, Elba, Yale Rest Area, and Idahome.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.