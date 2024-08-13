Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 1:53PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Freedom, which is near Thayne, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Stewart Peak around 200 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.