Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 2:44PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sage Junction, which is 15 miles northeast of Randolph, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Fossil Butte National Monument around 250 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.