Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 3:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Snowville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Holbrook Summit, Holbrook, and Stone.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.