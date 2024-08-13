Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 3:18PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Warren Bridge, which is 19 miles northwest of

Pinedale, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Warren Bridge around 325 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.