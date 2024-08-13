Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 3:18PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Published 3:18 PM

At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Warren Bridge, which is 19 miles northwest of
Pinedale, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Warren Bridge around 325 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

