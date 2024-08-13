Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 3:25PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Diamondville, which is near Kemmerer, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Opal around 335 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

