Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cherry Creek Rest Area, or 8 miles southeast of Malad, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Malad, Swanlake, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Dayton, Weston,

Clifton, Oxford, and Riverdale.

Those attending the Franklin County Fair are in the path of this

storm and should prepare for IMMINENT DANGEROUS WEATHER CONDITIONS.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.