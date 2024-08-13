Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms
west of Montpelier, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris,
Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Fish Haven, Liberty, and Bennington.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop. Strong
thunderstorm outflow winds will extend well south of the actual
thunderstorms. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from
the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.