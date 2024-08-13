Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grace to 6 miles

northeast of Franklin. Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin,

Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows

Reservoir, Paris, Weston, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid,

Border Summit, Mapleton, Georgetown Summit, and Geneva.

Those attending the Franklin County Fair are in the path of these

storms and should prepare for IMMINENT DANGEROUS WEATHER CONDITIONS.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.