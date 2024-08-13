Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grace to 6 miles
northeast of Franklin. Movement was east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin,
Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows
Reservoir, Paris, Weston, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid,
Border Summit, Mapleton, Georgetown Summit, and Geneva.
Those attending the Franklin County Fair are in the path of these
storms and should prepare for IMMINENT DANGEROUS WEATHER CONDITIONS.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.