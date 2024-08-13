Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 6:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Franklin, or 8 miles southeast of Preston, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Franklin, Mapleton, and Whitney.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.