Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 2:25PM MDT until August 15 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…SCATTERED LIGHTNING EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

IN OREGON FIRE WEATHER ZONES 636, 637, 646…

SCATTERED LIGHTNING EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN IDAHO

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403…

A low pressure system will bring scattered thunderstorms

beginning late tonight in southeast Oregon, including Burns and

Vail BLM, and spreading into east-central Oregon early Thursday

morning. A second round of thunderstorms is likely Thursday

afternoon and evening. Moisture levels will be slightly higher,

but abundant lightning will still accompany any thunderstorm.

Gusty and erratic outflow winds are also likely near any storm.

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning for lightning, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT

Thursday.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts up to 45 mph possible.

* Timing…From noon to 10 PM MDT Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.