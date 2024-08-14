Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 3:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 356 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Granger, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Granger around 405 PM MDT.

Little America around 410 PM MDT.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 57 and 81.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.