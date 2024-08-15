Red Flag Warning issued August 15 at 1:22PM MDT until August 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 55 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.