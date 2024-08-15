Red Flag Warning issued August 15 at 2:35PM MDT until August 15 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…SCATTERED LIGHTNING THROUGH THIS EVENING IN OR636, OR637,

OR646, ID402, AND ID403…

…HOT, DRY, WINDY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN OR636, OR637,

ID423, AND ID426…

…HIGH HAINES SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN IDAHO ZONES 401,

402, 403, AND 421…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR HIGH HAINES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403…

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for high haines, gusty winds, and low relative humidities,

which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday

evening.

* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 402 Eastern

Payette National Forest and 403 Northern Boise National Forest.

.For the Red Flag Warning…

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts up to 45 mph possible.

.For the Fire Weather Watch…

* Haines…6

* Winds…South 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 14 percent.

* Temperatures…Up to 86.

* Timing…For the Red Flag Warning, until 10 PM MDT this

evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Saturday afternoon

through Saturday evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag

Warnings.