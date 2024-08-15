Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 15 at 4:25PM MDT until August 15 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho…

Northwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

North central Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Power County in southeastern Idaho…

West central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 423 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Springfield to near Fort Hall

Mount Putnam, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, McCammon, Neeley,

Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,

Shelley, Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth, Arimo, Rockland, Atomic City,

Southeast Inl, Pingree, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, and Cold Water Rest

Area.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.