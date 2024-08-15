Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 3:47PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By
Published 3:47 PM

At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 14 miles south of Conner to 17 miles northeast
of Gibbonsville. Movement was north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Gusts of 40 to 50 mph observed across Lemhi County.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Darby, Conner, Sula, Lost Trail Pass, and Como.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 35.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content