Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 3:47PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles south of Conner to 17 miles northeast

of Gibbonsville. Movement was north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Gusts of 40 to 50 mph observed across Lemhi County.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Darby, Conner, Sula, Lost Trail Pass, and Como.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 35.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.