Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 4:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from near Springfield to near Portneuf Gap. Movement was

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,

Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Rose, Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam

Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall

Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, and

Springfield.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.