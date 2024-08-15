Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 4:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line
extending from near Springfield to near Portneuf Gap. Movement was
northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,
Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Rose, Fort Hall
Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam
Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall
Lincoln Creek Lodge, Taber, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, and
Springfield.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough
chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.