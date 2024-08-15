Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 4:05PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 405 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rockland, or 12 miles south of Neeley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Neeley, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Cold Water Rest Area,

Pauline, Arbon, and Massacre Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.