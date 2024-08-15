Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of
Monteview to Victor. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ashton, Dubois, Felt, Ririe Reservoir,
Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Ammon, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan,
Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, and Mud Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.