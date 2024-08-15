Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of

Monteview to Victor. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ashton, Dubois, Felt, Ririe Reservoir,

Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Ammon, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan,

Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, and Mud Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.