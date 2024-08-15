Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 6:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hamer to 8 miles
southwest of Tetonia. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Dubois, Swan Valley, Idmon, Felt,
Ririe Reservoir, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Victor, Sugar City,
Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, and Lewisville.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.