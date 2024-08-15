Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 6:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hamer to 8 miles

southwest of Tetonia. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Dubois, Swan Valley, Idmon, Felt,

Ririe Reservoir, Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Victor, Sugar City,

Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, and Lewisville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.