Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 1:28PM MDT until August 17 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…WARM, VERY DRY, AND WINDY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN
OR636, OR637, ID423, AND ID426…
…HIGH HAINES, WARM, DRY, AND WINDY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND
EVENING IN IDAHO ZONES 401, 402, 403, AND 421…
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong instability/high Haines, gusty winds, and low
relative humidities, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM MDT
Saturday. This is an upgrade from the Fire Weather Watch.
* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 401 Western
Payette National Forest, 402 Eastern Payette National Forest,
403 Northern Boise National Forest and 421 Southern Boise
National Forest/Western Sawtooth National Forest.
* Timing…From 1 PM to 10 PM MDT Saturday.
* Haines…6
* Winds…South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 13 percent.
* Temperatures…Up to 89 in valleys, up to 81 on ridges.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.