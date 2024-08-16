Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 1:28PM MDT until August 17 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

* Temperatures…Up to 89 in valleys, up to 81 on ridges. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

* Winds…South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong instability/high Haines, gusty winds, and low relative humidities, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM MDT Saturday. This is an upgrade from the Fire Weather Watch.

…HIGH HAINES, WARM, DRY, AND WINDY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN IDAHO ZONES 401, 402, 403, AND 421…

…WARM, VERY DRY, AND WINDY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN OR636, OR637, ID423, AND ID426…

