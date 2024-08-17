Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 10:39AM MDT until August 17 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…WARM, VERY DRY, AND WINDY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN OR636,
OR637, ID423, AND ID426…
…HIGH HAINES, WARM, DRY, AND WINDY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
IN IDAHO ZONES 401, 402, 403, AND 421…
* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 401 Western
Payette National Forest, 402 Eastern Payette National Forest,
403 Northern Boise National Forest and 421 Southern Boise
National Forest/Western Sawtooth National Forest.
* Timing…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* Haines…6
* Winds…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Temperatures…Up to 88.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.