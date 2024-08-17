Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 7:51PM MDT until August 17 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…HIGH HAINES, WARM, DRY AND GUSTY WINDS THIS EVENING IN IDAHO
ZONES 401, 402, 403, AND 421…
* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 401 Western
Payette National Forest, 402 Eastern Payette National Forest,
403 Northern Boise National Forest and 421 Southern Boise
National Forest/Western Sawtooth National Forest.
* Timing…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* Haines…6.
* Winds…South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Temperatures…Up to 86.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.