Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 7:51PM MDT until August 17 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

* Temperatures…Up to 86. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

* Winds…South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

…HIGH HAINES, WARM, DRY AND GUSTY WINDS THIS EVENING IN IDAHO ZONES 401, 402, 403, AND 421…

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.