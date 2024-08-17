Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 2:04PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorms and outflow wind gusts pushing through Uinta County

extending into Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern

Sublette and southern Lincoln Counties, including the following

locations… Sacajawea Campground and Cokeville Municipal Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.