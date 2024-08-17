Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 3:18PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorms and outflow wind gusts pushing through Uinta County
extending into Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph. Isolated gusts near or
exceeding 60 mph are possible
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
The line of storms will gradually move north across parts of
Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Sublette Counties through the evening.