Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

If on or near Bear Lake or American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Locations impacted include… Pocatello, Preston, American Falls, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, American Falls Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Grace, Inkom, and Franklin. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph. Blowing dust may briefly reduce visibilities below one mile.

At 343 PM MDT, strong south winds were observed across a significant portion of Southeast Idaho.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.