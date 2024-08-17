Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 343 PM MDT, strong south winds were observed across a significant
portion of Southeast Idaho.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph. Blowing dust may briefly
reduce visibilities below one mile.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Preston, American Falls, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad,
McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir,
Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, American Falls Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho
Portion, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Grace, Inkom, and Franklin.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake or American Falls Reservoir, get out of the
water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create
rough chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the
parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough
to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be
caught on the water in a thunderstorm.