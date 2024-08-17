Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 5:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 5:01 PM

At 500 PM MDT, a region of very strong winds was located throughout
the Snake Plain. South winds gusting over 50 mph may produce areas
of blowing dust, reducing visibilities below one quarter mile.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rigby, Arco, Terreton, Goshen, eastern
American Falls Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Roberts,
Firth, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Atomic City, Rose, Southeast Inl, and
Southwest Inl.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content