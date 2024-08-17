Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 5:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 500 PM MDT, a region of very strong winds was located throughout

the Snake Plain. South winds gusting over 50 mph may produce areas

of blowing dust, reducing visibilities below one quarter mile.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rigby, Arco, Terreton, Goshen, eastern

American Falls Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Roberts,

Firth, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Atomic City, Rose, Southeast Inl, and

Southwest Inl.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.