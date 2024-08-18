Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 1:40PM MDT until August 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT TODAY UNTIL 10 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 410, 413, 422, 425, AND 427…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect until
10 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 60 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.