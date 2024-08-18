Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 1:40PM MDT until August 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT TODAY UNTIL 10 PM MDT

THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 410, 413, 422, 425, AND 427…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect until

10 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 60 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.