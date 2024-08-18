Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 7:41PM MDT until August 18 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
South central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
East central Power County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 739 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of
Virginia, or 14 miles southwest of McCammon, moving north at 20
MPH.
HAZARD…60 MPH wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Arimo, Virginia, Hawkins Reservoir, and Daniels Reservoir. The
greatest hail threat may remain just west of Arimo and Virginia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.