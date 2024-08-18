Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 3:39PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles southwest of North Fork, or 18 miles west of Salmon, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
North Fork, Leesburg, and Shoup.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.