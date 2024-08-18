Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northwest of Springfield, or 23 miles northwest of American

Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 25 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH and dime to nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Taber, Big Southern Butte, and southern Idaho National Laboratory.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or

social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.