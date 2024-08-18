Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles northwest of Springfield, or 23 miles northwest of American
Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 25 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH and dime to nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Taber, Big Southern Butte, and southern Idaho National Laboratory.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations
to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or
social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.