Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 5:28PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of
thunderstorms developing across parts of southwestern Wyoming.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Brief periods of heavy
rainfall are possible with some storms. Stronger storms may be
capable of producing small hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Motorists
should be alert for sudden, strong crosswinds and poor visibility
in heavy downpours.