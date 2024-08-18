Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 5:28PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of

thunderstorms developing across parts of southwestern Wyoming.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Brief periods of heavy

rainfall are possible with some storms. Stronger storms may be

capable of producing small hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Motorists

should be alert for sudden, strong crosswinds and poor visibility

in heavy downpours.