Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 5:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles southwest of Bellevue, or 14 miles southwest of Hailey, moving
north at 35 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 45 MPH and dime to nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Bellevue.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations
to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or
social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.