Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 5:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles southwest of Bellevue, or 14 miles southwest of Hailey, moving

north at 35 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 45 MPH and dime to nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Bellevue.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or

social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.