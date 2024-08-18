Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 8:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 827 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, or 10 miles southwest of Pocatello,

moving north at 40 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall Buffalo

Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Fort Hall Bannock Creek

Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Sterling, and Mink Creek Pass.

Fire personnel operating on the Tagee Fire should prepare for sudden

strong wind gusts out of the south.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.