Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 8:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 831 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles west of Ketchum, moving northeast at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Galena Lodge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or

social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.