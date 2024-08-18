Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 8:40PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 840 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of

thunderstorms moving across eastern Idaho, gradually moving into

parts of western Wyoming.

HAZARD…Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into

portions of Teton and Park Counties through the next several

hours. Brief periods of heavy rainfall, along with lightning will

be possible, as well as gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Motorists

should be alert for sudden, strong crosswinds and poor visibility

in heavy downpours.