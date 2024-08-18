Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 8:40PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 840 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of
thunderstorms moving across eastern Idaho, gradually moving into
parts of western Wyoming.
HAZARD…Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into
portions of Teton and Park Counties through the next several
hours. Brief periods of heavy rainfall, along with lightning will
be possible, as well as gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Motorists
should be alert for sudden, strong crosswinds and poor visibility
in heavy downpours.