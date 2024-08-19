Red Flag Warning issued August 19 at 3:49AM MDT until August 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411,

413, 475, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 6 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Possible 50 to 60 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.