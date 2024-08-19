Red Flag Warning issued August 19 at 3:49AM MDT until August 19 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411,
413, 475, AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 6 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Possible 50 to 60 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.