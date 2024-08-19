Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 19 at 6:30PM MDT until August 19 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Power and northeastern Cassia Counties. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 630 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Malta, moving northeast at 25 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

