Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 19 at 6:30PM MDT until August 19 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 630 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast
of Malta, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
south central Power and northeastern Cassia Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.