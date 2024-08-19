Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 19 at 6:30PM MDT until August 19 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 630 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast
of Malta, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
south central Power and northeastern Cassia Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

