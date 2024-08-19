Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 4:18PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Daniel, which is 10 miles southwest of Pinedale, moving east at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Small hail may accumulate on surfaces
creating hazardous conditions.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Sublette
County, including the following locations… Pinedale Ralph Wenz
Field.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.