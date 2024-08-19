Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 4:18PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Daniel, which is 10 miles southwest of Pinedale, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Small hail may accumulate on surfaces

creating hazardous conditions.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Sublette

County, including the following locations… Pinedale Ralph Wenz

Field.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.