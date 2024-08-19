Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 7:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 704 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of Rockland, or 18 miles south of Neeley, moving
northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…
Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Hawkins Reservoir, Arbon, Mink
Creek Pass, and Pauline.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

