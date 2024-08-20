Red Flag Warning issued August 20 at 1:01PM MDT until August 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS: Low humidities and strong gusty winds could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….285.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….414.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Washakie.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.