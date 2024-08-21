Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 1:27AM MDT until August 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park
Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low humidities and strong gusty winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.