Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 1:27AM MDT until August 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* IMPACTS: Low humidities and strong gusty winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona. In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park Washakie. In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta. In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285. In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287. In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277. In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414.

