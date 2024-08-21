Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 1:45PM MDT until August 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth National Forest/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River

Range/Challis National Forest.

* WINDS…South 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.