Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 1:45PM MDT until August 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth National Forest/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River
Range/Challis National Forest.
* WINDS…South 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.