Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 1:45PM MDT until August 23 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and isolated
thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday afternoon to
4 AM Friday morning.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS…South 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH, strongest
along and west of Interstate 15. Winds will decrease after
sunset Thursday evening.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Following a warm, dry, and breezy day, isolated
thunderstorms are possible between 6 PM Thursday evening and 4
AM Friday morning, posing a lightning risk.
* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly. New
lightning-ignited fires are possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.