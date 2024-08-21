Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 1:56PM MDT until August 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS

THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402,

403 AND 421…

.Dry southwest flow will bring gusty winds and low relative

humidities to the region on Thursday. These conditions will be

accompanied by a dry and unstable air mass aloft which could lead

to plume-dominated growth on existing wildfires.

The National Weather Service in Boise issued a Red Flag Warning

for gusty winds, low relative humidities, and unstable conditions,

which is in effect from 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 402 Eastern

Payette National Forest, 403 Northern Boise National Forest

and 421 Southern Boise National Forest/Western Sawtooth

National Forest.

* Timing…From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* Winds…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…8 to 15 percent.

* Temperatures…75 to 90.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.