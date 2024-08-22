Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 1:20AM MDT until August 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather
Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth
NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River and Fire Weather
Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.

