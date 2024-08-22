Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 1:26PM MDT until August 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather

Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth

NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River and Fire Weather

Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.