Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 1:26PM MDT until August 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather
Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth
NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River and Fire Weather
Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.