Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 1:26PM MDT until August 23 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* WINDS…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Following a warm, dry, and breezy day,

isolated thunderstorms are possible between 6 PM Thursday

evening and 4 AM Friday morning, posing a lightning risk.

* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly. New

lightning-ignited fires are possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.