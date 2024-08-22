Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 1:26PM MDT until August 23 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 8:00 PM
Published 1:26 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* WINDS…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Following a warm, dry, and breezy day,
isolated thunderstorms are possible between 6 PM Thursday
evening and 4 AM Friday morning, posing a lightning risk.

* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly. New
lightning-ignited fires are possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.

National Weather Service

